Proyecto Raíces

Immersed in the foothills of Viñales' mogotes (limestone monoliths) lies a bucolic manifestation of all that is best about this region given unique form by local sculptor Noel Díaz Galart. The disparate ‘complex’ named Raíces (roots) over which Galart presides contains several miradores (lookouts), a rustic restaurant suspended above a lake, and numerous serpentine paths dotted with the sculptor’s wooden carvings, many of them exhibiting supernatural elements. It’s a great place to unwind, stroll and admire the view.

From the miradores, see if you can spot Martí Yacente, an outline on the mountaintops that is said to resemble the profile of a supine José Martí.