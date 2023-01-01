Finca Excelencia

Fitting right into the ecological rainbow of Soroa is this private farm where you can relax, learn about medicinal plants and even partake in a day of voluntary work (and learning). Stroll through the diligently tilled sloping grounds and feast your eyes upon 140 varieties of fruit (blended into juices and smoothies) and over 300 types of orchids. Higher up sit two miradores (lookouts) that teeter over tremendous views doused with a hundred different shades of green.

Birdwatching walks can be arranged on trails higher up the hill.