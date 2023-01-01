Casa-Museo Polo Montañez

The former lakeside house of local musician Polo Montañez, regarded as one of Cuba’s finest-ever folk singers, is now a small museum containing various gold records and assorted memorabilia. It’s right in Las Terrazas village, overlooking the lake.

Polo’s most famous songs include ‘Guajiro Natural’ and ‘Un Montón de Estrellas;’ they captured the heart of the nation between 2000 and 2002 with simple lyrics about love and nature. His stardom was short-lived, however: he died in a car accident near Las Terrazas in 2002.