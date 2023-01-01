Museo del Humor

Unique in Cuba is this fun selection of cartoons, caricatures and other entertaining ephemera. Among the drawings exhibited in a neoclassical colonial house are saucy cartoons, satirical scribblings and the first known Cuban caricature, dating from 1848. Visit in April of odd-numbered years for extra laughs at the Biennial of Graphic Humor (entries remain on display for several weeks during this period).

The museum houses the work of Cuba’s foremost caricaturist, Carlos Julio Villar Alemán, a member of Uneac (Unión de Escritores y Artistas de Cuba) and one-time judge at the festival.

A few times monthly, music and ballet are also staged here.