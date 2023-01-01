A visit to Parque Lenin can be combined with a trip to ExpoCuba, at Calabazar in Arroyo Naranjo, 3km south of Las Ruinas restaurant, although rare is the tourist who makes it this far. Opened in 1989, this large permanent exhibition showcases Cuba's economic and scientific achievements in 25 pavilions based on themes such as sugar, farming, agriculture, animal science, fishing, construction, food, geology, sports and defense.

Cubans visiting ExpoCuba flock to the amusement park at the center of the complex, bypassing the rather dry propaganda displays. Various cheap restaurants are interspersed with the facilities, including one atop a revolving tower. The Feria Internacional de la Habana, Cuba's largest trade fair, is held at ExpoCuba in the first week of November.