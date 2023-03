The vegetation-rich 'rainbow falls' is a 22m-high cascade on the Arroyo Manantiales. The entrance to the park encompassing it is to the right just before the Hotel & Villas Soroa. A path corkscrews to two viewpoints above and below the falls, which are at their most impressive in the May-to-October rainy season and at other times a trickle. You can swim here. There's also a roughshod snack bar.