Orquideario Soroa

Tumbling down a landscaped hillside garden next door to Hotel & Villas Soroa is this labor of love built in the late 1940s by Spanish lawyer Tomás Felipe Camacho, in memory of his wife and daughter. Camacho traveled round the world to amass his collection of 700 orchid species (the largest in Cuba), including many endemic plants. Though he died in the 1960s, the Orquideario, connected to the University of Pinar del Río, lives on with guided tours in Spanish or English.