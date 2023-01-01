Revolution buffs may want to doff a cap to the Mausoleo a los Mártires de Artemisa. Of the 119 revolutionaries who accompanied Fidel Castro in the 1953 assault on the Moncada Barracks, 28 were from the Artemisa region, including current Cuban vice-president Ramiro Valdés. Fourteen of the men buried below the cube-shaped bronze mausoleum died in the assault or were killed soon after by Batista’s troops. A small subterranean museum contains combatants' photos and personal effects.