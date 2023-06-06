Viñales

When Pinar del Río's greenery starts to erupt into craggy mogotes (limestone monoliths) and you spy a cigar-chewing guajiro driving his oxen and plough through a rust-colored tobacco field, you know you've arrived in Viñales. Despite its longstanding love affair with tourism, this slow, relaxed, wonderfully traditional settlement is a place that steadfastly refuses to put on a show. What you see here is what you get – an agricultural town where front doors are left wide open, everyone knows everyone else, and a night out on the tiles involves sitting on a sillón (rocking chair) on a rustic porch analyzing the Milky Way.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Finca Agroecológica El Olivo

    Finca Agroecológica El Olivo

    Viñales

    Go directly to the source. Viñales' celebrated farm-to-table restaurant, Olivo, gets most of its ingredients from this farm in nearby Valle del Silencio…

  • La Casa del Veguero

    La Casa del Veguero

    Viñales

    To learn about the local tobacco-growing process, stop by this tobacco plantation just outside Viñales on the road south to Pinar del Río and see a fully…

  • Finca Raúl Reyes

    Finca Raúl Reyes

    Viñales

    Finca Raúl Reyes, 1km north of the town center, is a tobacco plantation where you can enjoy fruit, coffee, puros (cigars) and a dose of throat-warming rum…

  • Museo Municipal

    Museo Municipal

    Viñales

    Positioned halfway down Cisneros, Viñales' pine-lined main street, the Museo Municipal occupies the former home of independence heroine Adela Azcuy (1861…

  • Casa de la Cultura

    Casa de la Cultura

    Viñales

    The sturdy building with its noble arches on the main square is the Casa de la Cultura, one of the oldest structures in town. Dancing lessons are held…

  • Gallería de Arte

    Gallería de Arte

    Viñales

    A tiny art gallery next to the Casa de la Cultura in Viñales town center. Worth a stop on a rainy day!

Articles

Latest stories from Viñales

Everything you need to know about traveling legally to Cuba

Sep 3, 2019 • 7 min read

