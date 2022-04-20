At the northern end of Maceo, a stairway built in 1950 ascends 465 steps to top a hill (275m) with panoramic views, a restaurant and a 24-hour bar. It's a…
Holguín
The nation’s fourth-largest city serves up authentic provincial Cuba without the wrapping paper. Though the city of San Isidoro de Holguín barely features in Cuba’s tourist master plan, there’s magic and mystery here for a certain type of traveler. There's an overabundance of shiny vintage Chevys, plazas filled with uniformed school children sharing wi-fi and interactions not marred by rushing or selling. Use it as a window to life in the interior: from the religious solemnity of the annual procession climbing Loma de la Cruz to the exuberant cheers pouring forth from the oversized baseball stadium.
Although Guardalavaca is nearby, there's little focus on tourism in the provincial capital. You won’t find tour groups milling the streets in migratory herds, but you will find an easy authenticity. Think eager-to-please casas particulares, cheap food in pioneering restaurants and a city that loves – and brews – its own beer.
Explore Holguín
- Loma de la Cruz
At the northern end of Maceo, a stairway built in 1950 ascends 465 steps to top a hill (275m) with panoramic views, a restaurant and a 24-hour bar. It's a…
- MMuseo de Historia Provincial
Now a national monument, the building on the northern side of Parque Calixto García was constructed between 1860 and 1868 and was used as a Spanish army…
- CCatedral de San Isidoro
Dazzling white and characterized by its twin domed towers, the Catedral de San Isidoro, one of the town’s original constructions, dates from 1720. Added…
- CCentro de Arte
In the southwestern corner of Parque Calixto García is this bright gallery, Holguín's best. It shares space with Biblioteca Alex Urquiola.
- PParque San José
Holguín's youngest park is also its shadiest, dominated by the Iglesia de San José. The cobbled central square is also known as Parque Céspedes, named for…
- FFábrica de Órganos
Visitors can tour the only mechanical music-organ factory in Cuba. This small factory produces about six organs a year, as well as guitars and other…
- PParque Peralta
This square is named for General Julio Grave de Peralta (1834–72), who led an uprising against Spain from Holguín in October 1868. His marble statue (1916…
- PPlaza de la Marqueta
Laid out in 1848, rebuilt in 1918 and renovated only recently, this gleaming square is dominated by bronze busts and an impressive covered marketplace…
- PParque Calixto García
This wide, expansive square is more about atmosphere than architecture. It was laid out in 1719 as the original Plaza de Armas and served for many years…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Holguín.
See
