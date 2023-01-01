This wide, expansive square is more about atmosphere than architecture. It was laid out in 1719 as the original Plaza de Armas and served for many years as the town's meeting point and marketplace. The centerpiece today is a 1912 statue of General Calixto García, where you'll find a mixture of old sages, baseball naysayers and teenagers on the prowl.

In the southwestern corner of Parque Calixto García is the Centro de Arte, a gallery for temporary exhibitions that shares space with Biblioteca Alex Urquiola, named after a local revolutionary and housing Holguín's biggest book collection.