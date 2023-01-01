Playa Caletones

A lovely little beach 17km northwest of Gibara, this stretch of white sand and azure sea is a favorite of Holguín vacationers. The town is ramshackle, with no services except a rustic restaurant. Ask here about freshwater pozas (pools) where you can go swimming. Get here by bike, taxi (round trip with wait CUC$25) or rental car.

Guided cenote diving (CUC$10), 5km further along, purportedly visits some of Cuba's best cave diving sites. You'll need your own equipment. With crystalline waters, the cave system goes back some 3000m, with water depth about 15m.

On the beachfront road, Restaurante La Proa serves up some of Cuba's most delectable fresh seafood on an upstairs terrace overlooking the water.