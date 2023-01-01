Bioparque Rocazul

Located just off the link road that joins Playa Turquesa with the other Pesquero resorts, this protected park in Parque Natural Cristóbal Colón offers the usual hand-holding array of outdoor activities under the supervision of a nonnegotiable government guide. It's a commendable environmental effort in a major resort area, but the limitations are that it can be a little stifling (and costly).

There are leisurely walking excursions (first hour CUC$8, per extra hour CUC$2), horseback riding on healthy animals (per hour CUC$16) and reef fishing (CUC$49). If you plan to stay the whole day, opt for the 'day in the country' package (CUC$40). The park is extensive with hills, trails, a (depressing) mini-zoo aimed at kids, and ocean access. You can also overnight in a cabin. There's a friendly bar at the entrance to the park where you can weigh up the options.