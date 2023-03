One day in the not-too-distant future (after it's been Cancun-ized), we'll all wax nostalgic about this precious strip of sand situated 13km east of Banes along the paved continuation of Tráfico. For the time being, enjoy whiling away an afternoon in this fishing village, dining with locals and watching the men mend their nets. A few kilometers to the north is the even quieter Playa Puerto Rico.