Parque Nacional Monumento Bariay

Ten kilometers west of Playa Pesquero and 3km west of Villa Don Lino is Playa Blanca. Columbus landed somewhere near here in 1492. The meeting of two cultures is commemorated with a goofy reenactment and through varied sights, including an impressive Hellenic-style monument designed by Holguín artist Caridad Ramos for the 500th anniversary of the landing in 1992.

Other points of interest include an information center, the remains of a 19th-century Spanish fort, three reconstructed Taíno huts and an archaeological museum. It makes a pleasant afternoon's sojourn.