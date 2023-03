This museum's small but rich collection of indigenous artifacts is one of the best on the island. Don't miss the tiny golden fertility idol unearthed near Banes (one of only 20 gold artifacts ever found in Cuba). Excellent guides will enthusiastically show you round. La Plaza Aborigen outside has replicas of local cave paintings.

The museum's resident expert, Luis Quiñones García, will fill you in on every facet of indigenous culture and local archaeology. He also offers tours of the town.