There's nothing else quite like this in Cuba. Known as the patriot, Miguel Flores has a quirky collection of homemade satire memorabilia featuring the Pope, former US president Barack Obama, 1950s movie stars and others. He is even considering a parody slave auction targeting Cuba's history. Refusing to take sides in politics, he calls all art 'a statement for peace.'

Because hours vary, it's best to call or email ahead of your visit.