Parque San José

Holguín's youngest park is also its shadiest, dominated by the Iglesia de San José. The cobbled central square is also known as Parque Céspedes, named for 'Father of the Motherland' Carlos Manuel de Céspedes – his statue stands center stage next to a monument honoring the heroes of the War of Independence.

The church, with its distinctive mezzanine floor, dome and belltower, was once used by the Independistas as a lookout tower. Locals still refer to the park by its old name, San José, or as Parque Infantil.