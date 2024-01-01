You'll find more stuffed animals here than in a New York toy store – everything from the world's smallest frog to the world's tiniest hummingbird. There's also a big collection of the unique yellow polymita seashells found on Cuba's far-east coastline. To be frank, the building, guarded by two stone lions, is more impressive than what's inside.
Museo de Historia Natural
Holguín
