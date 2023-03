The Mirador de Mayabe is a motel-cum-restaurant high on a hill, 10km from Holguín city. It has great views of the lowlands spread out below and gained fame for a beer-drinking donkey named Pancho, who hung out near the bar in the 1980s. The original Pancho died in 1992, but they're now onto Pancho IV or V, which also drinks beer. Traditional country shows occur here most weeks.

A bus runs to Holguín from the bottom of the hill, 1.5km from the motel, three times a day.