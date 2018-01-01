Welcome to Cienfuegos
Arranged around the country's most spectacular natural bay, Cienfuegos is a nautical city founded in 1819 by French émigrés, whose homogeneous grid of elegant classical architecture earned it a Unesco World Heritage Site listing in 2005. Geographically, the city is split into two distinct parts: the colonnaded central zone with its stately Paseo del Prado and graceful park; and Punta Gorda, a thin knife of land slicing into the bay with a clutch of outrageously eclectic palaces built by the moneyed classes in the 1920s.
Central Cuba Adventure
Enjoy the sights and sounds of central Cuba on this week-long adventure to some of the famous sites that have drawn outsiders to this magical island over the last several decades. Journey through history-infused Havana and the cobblestoned streets of Trinidad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Then head to Cienfuegos for some relaxing at the beach and a tour of its impressive bay. Visit monuments to the icons of the revolution and experience a side of Cuba few rarely get to see by foregoing hotels most nights for local homestays.
Sailing Cuba
We’ve always found it odd that they call them “all-inclusive resorts,” yet exclude the best parts. Hop over the wall and get to know Cuba like you never have before on this unique eight-day journey through the islands of the Canarreos Archipelago aboard an exclusive catamaran. Snorkel the crystal-clear waters in search of colourful fish, relax on the beach, and dine on some of the best seafood you’ll ever have. Experience all-inclusive, G Adventures-style; we don’t leave anything out.
Cuba Libre & Sailing
Roaming over its green hills or sailing along its tiny, white-sanded islands, you’ll wonder what took you so long to see "the other Cuba." This unique combo adventure on land and water will take you places most people don’t know even exist. Meander through the lush, laid back communities of Cuba’s "Garden Province" and dive into local culture for a night at a unique homestay. Sail aboard a catamaran to tour (and lay on) the secluded beaches of the thinly populated Canarreos Archipelago islands. Experience life in the sun you’ve always hoped was real.
Cuba Family Adventure
Cuba’s past is well-known, but what of its present? Take the family and find out for yourself on this jam-packed 12-day adventure that celebrates the island’s colonial past and vibrant modern-day culture. Here, you’ll learn to salsa in Havana, go swimming in Cueva de los Peces, explore colonial Trinidad and learn about the revolution in historic Santa Clara. Blessed with history, culture, and unspoiled natural splendour, Cuba is captivating, indoors and out.