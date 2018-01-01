Welcome to San Antonio de los Cobres
2-day Train to the Clouds, Salinas Grandes, and Humahuaca tour
Day 01: Train to the Clouds and Vuelta a las Alturas (Quebrada del Toro and Salinas Grandes)The tour begins with the pick up at 6.30am from your hotel located in downtown Salta. Our professional guide will pick us up in a 4x4 vehicle which will allow us to enter places that we could not visit with a bus. When leaving the City of Salta, the route will be parallel to the train tracks of the Train to the Clouds, through the Quebrada del Toro where the landscape is a transition between thick vegetation and the appearance of the first cardones.Around 11.40am, we will arrive at San Antonio de los Cobres, a town that is at the foot of the Velvet Mountain. We will go to the train station and embark on the emblematic Train to the Clouds. At 12 noon we will leave and start the journey that we were all waiting for. The landscapes that we can observe from the train will be unforgettable.The train at its 35km per hour allows you to contemplate, photograph and experience the beauty of nature, stillness and immensity. On board is offered bar service, postal service and merchandising.About 13 hours we will arrive to the Viaduct of Polvorilla, the most recognized image of this trip. Here we will uncover for 30 minutes to be able to tour the place and take incredible photos.We get back on the train and start the return to San Antonio de los Cobres, arriving at the station at about 2:45pm. Here we will have free time where we can tour the town and have lunch. Once back in the vehicle, we will cross Route 40 until we reach the Salinas Grandes, right on the border between Salta and Jujuy. This salt flat extends over an area of 212 sq km and forms a unique and unforgettable landscape. Next we will begin the descent by the Cuesta de Lipán where condors and typical fauna of the place are usually seen; And near 5pm, we will arrive at the typical town of Purmamarca.NIGHT IN PURMAMARCA (Accommodation not included). Day 02: Purmamarca and Quebrada de HumahuacaWe will continue our trip at 10.30am, touring with our guide the renowned town of Purmamarca, paying special attention to the Cerro de los Siete Colores. Then we will pass by the Hornet Post, continuing towards the town of Tilcara. We will continue to Huacalera, passing through the Tropic of Capricorn, from where you can see the colors of the hill called the Pollera de la Colla.We will arrive to Humahuaca with its important Cathedral and the Independence Monument (El Indio), of this town its narrow and cobbled streets, worthy of walking on foot, with its low houses of adobe conserving its historical physiognomy.Here we will have free time to have lunch, then start our return, passing through the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, where we will visit the Hall of the Flag and the Cathedral Church. We will return to the city of Salta by the route arriving at around 7pm.
Full Day Trip from Salta to San Antonio
The depart is from Salta in the morning, then head to San Antonio de Los Cobres, Salinas Grandes, and Purmamarca. Along the way you will stop at different points on the road to San Antonio, visiting ruins de Tastil and stops for beautiful landscapes along the road.You will have time to visit the town of San Antonio and to lunch there. Then continue the trip through route 40 until arriving at the beautifully unique Salinas Grandes salt flats. Rest about 45 minutes in Salinas and then continue the adventure to Purmamarca going through route 52 passing the spectacular Cuesta del Lipan, Saladillo, Potrerillo (4140 sea level) until getting to Purmamarca featuring Seven Colors Hills and one of the biggest crafts markets.After Purmamarca, return to Salta through route 9/34.
Safari to the Clouds Tour of Northwest Argentina from Salta
The tour departs from a designated meeting point (address will be provided after booking) at 06:15 am. You will go on a journey through three different areas, allowing you an opportunity to get to know the best of this remote region in just one day. Start the trip by exploring the "Road to the Clouds," which follows the famous railway track of the "Train to the Clouds" through the “Quebrada del Toro” (Bull’s Gorge) up to San Antonio de los Cobres. You'll continue through the Puna, along Route No 40, up to “Salinas Grandes,” the famous salt lakes of Jujuy. Finish the trip by traveling downhill to the picturesque village of Purmamarca, at the base of the well-known "Mount of the Seven Colors." Your circuit route ends back in Salta.Food and beverages are included and will be served during throughout the day.
Full-Day Salt Flats Tour from Salta
Start with a pick up from your centrally-located Salta hotel around 7 am. You'll leave the city heading towards the Tastil Ruins and arrive in San Antonio de Los Cobres, a small village in the Puna region, where you'll stop to have lunch and explore.Continue the trip along the famous scenic Route No 40, crossing one of the most scenic desert regions in Argentina, before arriving at Salinas Grandes (The Great Salt Flat). The immensity of the area and the white, shiny, salt invites you to relax and take good pictures. After exploring the salt flats, continue down the Lipán Cliff and finally arrive at Purmamarca, one of the typical towns of Humahuaca Gorge, offering incredible views of the Seven Colours Hill. You'll return to Salta after a brief visit to San Salvador de Jujuy.
Tren a las Nubes Train Ride from Salta
A private vehicle will pick you up from your hotel in Salta around 6am to take you to the meeting point. Meet at Plaza Antofagasta at 6:15am, in front of the SaltaTrain Station. Here all the passengers will do the check-in with tickets and passports. Once everyone is registered and seated inside the bus, the journey begins.At 7:35am, your first photographic stop is in Campo Quijano, located 18.5 miles (30 kilometers) from the capital. Return to the bus at 8:05am, and make the second stop at Viaducto del Toro, located on the Quebrada.Continue on and stop at El Alfarcito, a place where the tradition of local handicrafts is kept alive. Enjoy a country breakfast, and visit the craft fair. Also we will be visiting the Father Chifri Fundation, an organization that helps to obtain resources and provides education and training to local people.This will be our last stop before arriving at San Antonio de los Cobres, a town at the foot of the Terciopelo Hill. Arriving at 11:40am, go to the train station and embark on the emblematic Train to the Clouds.At 12pm, start the train ride, and experience the beauty of nature, stillness, and immensity. Onboard there is bar service, postal service, and merchandising to make this trip an enjoyment and an unforgettable memory.Around 1pm, arrive to the Viaduct of Polvorilla, the most recognized bridge of the area. Here, descend from the train and have 30 minutes to tour the place and take incredible photos.Get back on the train and start the return to San Antonio de los Cobres, arriving at the station around 2:45 pm. Here we will have two hours of free time where we can tour the town, experience different activities with the native communities, among them, you can visit the Craft Market, create a clay pot with your own hands, or make a trekking with llamas (optional, not included). Also, it is the ideal time to enjoy lunch (not included).Around 4:30 pm, go back on board the bus and start our return. After an hour's drive, make our last stop in the village of Santa Rosa de Tastil, where one of the largest archaeological sites in our country is located. It is estimated that it hosted 3,000 people approximately.After this 20-minute stop, begin the final section of our trip, arriving at the city of Salta around 8:15pm.
5-Days Adventure Trip in Salta
Day 1: Salta ArrivalAccording to your flight itinerary, you will be picked up at the airport, and transferred to your selected hotel. After check in, enjoy the rest of the day as you please Day 2: Safari to the Clouds (B, L, S)The tour begins with the departure from our offices in the centre of Salta, at 06:15 am.Thanks to the technical conditions of our vehicles, the "Safari to the Clouds" offers the only possibility of combining three unforgettable tours of the Argentine Northwest in an unforgettable day:First, the "Road to the Clouds", following the tracks of the famous Train to the Clouds, admiring this magnificent work of engineering that begun in the 1920's by Quebrada del Toro to San Antonio de los Cobres. Second, La Puna cross by Route No 40 reaching the Salinas Grandes on the border with Jujuy.Third, Cuesta de Lipán, a descent of 2,000 mts in 22 km, during which we can see condors and appreciate the transition from the desert of the puna to the fertility of the valleys, until reaching the picturesque village of Purmamarca, located at the foot of the famous Cerro de los Siete ColoresDay 3: Rafting and Zip Line in Juramento River (B, L)The tour begins in the city of Salta, where passengers take the shuttle to go to the starting point of the excursion. After an instructive talk, safety equipment will be provided and we will be able to begin the descent down the rapids of the Rio Juramento. The descent begins at the base and ends 12 kms later in the Paraje Los Lapachos. After, we return to the base where a tasteful barbecue lunch will be served. After lunch, go for the 4-wire Zip Line circuit over the river. Return to Salta downtown at the afternoonDay 4: Yungas Mountain Bike (B)The proposal of this tour is to travel to San Lorenzo in vehicle, and from there, begin a circuit on bicycles for its numerous trails, which are crossed by streams and rivers that we will have to overcome. In the rainy season, this became a real adventure, because the area is full of grown streams, waterfalls and high humidity.Day 5: Airport (B)Your driver will pick you up at your hotel and take you to the departure Airport to board your return flight.End of services