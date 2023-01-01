Reserva Faunística Península Valdés

Lying on Argentina's barren eastern Patagonian coast, this oddly shaped peninsula is home to some of the country's richest wildlife. Elephant seals, Magellanic penguins, southern right whales, guanacos, armadillos and foxes are almost guaranteed sightings during their high seasons. Whale watching is also big. From February to April, orcas can be seen at high tide. They have been filmed snatching pinnipeds (the genus including seals and sea lions) off the beach here. Elephant seals, sea lions and dolphins are present year-round.