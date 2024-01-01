Punta Delgada

Coastal Patagonia

In Península Valdés' southeast corner, 76km southeast of Puerto Pirámides, sea lions and, in spring, a huge colony of elephant seals are visible from the cliffs of Punta Delgada. Visitors must pay a fee as viewing is only accessed via the property of Faro Punta Delgada Hotel. However, hotel and restaurant guests can enter without extra charge.

