In Península Valdés' southeast corner, 76km southeast of Puerto Pirámides, sea lions and, in spring, a huge colony of elephant seals are visible from the cliffs of Punta Delgada. Visitors must pay a fee as viewing is only accessed via the property of Faro Punta Delgada Hotel. However, hotel and restaurant guests can enter without extra charge.
