In Golfo San José, 800m north of the isthmus, this bird sanctuary is off-limits to humans but visible through a powerful telescope. It contains a replica of a chapel built at Fuerte San José. It is best known for being the inspiration for the elephant-eating boa constrictor in Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince.
Isla de los Pájaros
Coastal Patagonia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
