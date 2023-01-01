Parque Nacional Nahuel Huapi

One of Argentina's most-visited national parks, Nahuel Huapi occupies 7500 sq km in the mountainous southwestern Neuquén and western Río Negro provinces. The park's centerpiece is Lago Nahuel Huapi, a glacial remnant over 100km long that covers more than 500 sq km. The lake is the source of the Río Limay, a major tributary of the Río Negro. Some of the region's best hiking is found here, from challenging multiday treks to easy rambles.

Rafting and kayaking on the Río Limay has become increasingly popular in recent years. The best time to be on the river is November through February, though you can raft October through Easter.

The national park office is in Bariloche.