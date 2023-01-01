Teleférico Cerro Otto

This cable car carries passengers to the summit of Cerro Otto (1405m), with all-encompassing views of Lago Nahuel Huapi from the top. Besides several walking trails (including a steep one right beneath the cable car), there's a slew of twee activities, such as a short funicular ride and maze. A free bus runs from Bariloche a dozen or so times daily, departing from the corners of Bartolomé Mitre and Villegas or Perito Moreno and Independencia to the mountain base.