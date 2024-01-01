Centro Cívico

Bariloche

A stroll through Bariloche’s center, with its beautiful log-and-stone buildings designed by architect Ezequiel Bustillo, is a must. Besides, posing for a photo with one of the barrel-toting St Bernards makes for a classic Argentine snapshot, and views over the lake are superb. The buildings house the municipal tourist office and the museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 500px Photo ID: 238053353 - Vista over Lago Nahuel Huapi in Bariloche, Argentina.

    Parque Nacional Nahuel Huapi

    15.51 MILES

    One of Argentina's most-visited national parks, Nahuel Huapi occupies 7500 sq km in the mountainous southwestern Neuquén and western Río Negro provinces…

  • Ventisquero Negro glacial lake in Nahuel Huapi National Park in Argentina.

    Ventisquero Negro

    27.92 MILES

    From Pampa Linda, it's a 6km drive (or over an hour's walk) along a severely potholed dirt road to the Ventisquero Negro lookout. It's a spectacular sight…

  • Parque Nacional Los Arrayanes

    Parque Nacional Los Arrayanes

    29.94 MILES

    This small national park, encompassing the entire Quetrihué Peninsula that juts out into the waters of Lago Nahuel Huapi, protects remaining stands of the…

  • Teleférico Cerro Otto

    Teleférico Cerro Otto

    3.09 MILES

    This cable car carries passengers to the summit of Cerro Otto (1405m), with all-encompassing views of Lago Nahuel Huapi from the top. Besides several…

  • Cascada de Los Alerces

    Cascada de Los Alerces

    27.95 MILES

    This 20m waterfall is worth the drive for the spectacular setting. If you use your imagination, you may see the resemblance between the falls and the…

  • Aerosilla Cerro Bellavista

    Aerosilla Cerro Bellavista

    7.22 MILES

    Several chairlifts and the Aerosilla Cerro Bellavista carry passengers up to 2000m on Cerro Catedral, where there's a restaurant/confitería offering…

  • Museo de la Patagonia

    Museo de la Patagonia

    0.05 MILES

    This small museum is a good introduction to the region, from its volcanic origins and archaeological sites to a wealth of taxidermied wildlife, the life…

  • Museo de Montaña Otto Meiling

    Museo de Montaña Otto Meiling

    2.89 MILES

    This museum at the Refugio Berghof is named for the pioneering climber and contains displays about his life, as well as some personal effects. To get here…

Nearby Bariloche attractions

