Centro Cívico

A stroll through Bariloche’s center, with its beautiful log-and-stone buildings designed by architect Ezequiel Bustillo, is a must. Besides, posing for a photo with one of the barrel-toting St Bernards makes for a classic Argentine snapshot, and views over the lake are superb. The buildings house the municipal tourist office and the museum.
15.51 MILES
One of Argentina's most-visited national parks, Nahuel Huapi occupies 7500 sq km in the mountainous southwestern Neuquén and western Río Negro provinces…
27.92 MILES
From Pampa Linda, it's a 6km drive (or over an hour's walk) along a severely potholed dirt road to the Ventisquero Negro lookout. It's a spectacular sight…
29.94 MILES
This small national park, encompassing the entire Quetrihué Peninsula that juts out into the waters of Lago Nahuel Huapi, protects remaining stands of the…
3.09 MILES
This cable car carries passengers to the summit of Cerro Otto (1405m), with all-encompassing views of Lago Nahuel Huapi from the top. Besides several…
27.95 MILES
This 20m waterfall is worth the drive for the spectacular setting. If you use your imagination, you may see the resemblance between the falls and the…
7.22 MILES
Several chairlifts and the Aerosilla Cerro Bellavista carry passengers up to 2000m on Cerro Catedral, where there's a restaurant/confitería offering…
0.05 MILES
This small museum is a good introduction to the region, from its volcanic origins and archaeological sites to a wealth of taxidermied wildlife, the life…
2.89 MILES
This museum at the Refugio Berghof is named for the pioneering climber and contains displays about his life, as well as some personal effects. To get here…
