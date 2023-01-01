Cascada Coa Có

This waterfall is a moderately easy, two-hour roundtrip walk from Villa Traful that can be done without a guide. Walk uphill on the street running beside the guardaparque (park ranger) office and follow the signs. From where the path forks at the open field it’s 500m on the left to the 30m-high Coa Có. Return and take the other fork for 1km to the smaller Cascadas de los Arroyos Blanco.

Far more spectacular than the actual waterfalls are the lookouts along the way, which give you a bird’s-eye view of the forest, lake and mountains beyond.