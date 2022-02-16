©Giovanni Camici/EyeEm/Getty Images

Salta & the Andean Northwest

Argentina’s hardscrabble northwest sits beneath the mighty snowcapped Andes, where a confluence of wind, water, ice and time has conjured weird, wonderful rockscapes, streaked with minerals and glowing red in the sun. Nature speaks powerfully here, lending the region a certain mystery.

Argentina is known worldwide for its European colonial influence, but there's an Andean feel in the northwest. This is thanks to the creativity and endurance of indigenous communities here – descendants of empires, they are people of the puna (Andean highlands), which stretch into Chile and Bolivia.

The region's cities were Argentina's first colonial settlements, and it's here where independence was claimed. There's much to see: national parks aplenty, and century-old, high-altitude vineyards producing some of Argentina’s finest wine.

Explore Salta & the Andean Northwest

  • Los Seismiles

    West of Fiambalá, the paved road winds through the high desert, past picturesque red rock escarpments known as the Quebrada Angosturas, and into some…

  • Parque Nacional Talampaya

    The spectacular rock formations and canyons of this dusty desert national park are evidence of the erosive creativity of water. The sandstone cliffs are…

  • A

    Angastaco Natural Monument

    Just south of Angastaco, the rutted earthen highway that is RN 40 weaves through surrealist rock formations that are unofficially called the Angastaco…

  • S

    Serranía de Hornocal

    Located 25km east of Humahuaca, this jagged row of rock 'teeth' offers utterly spectacular colors. Tours run here but it's drivable in a normal car with…

  • J

    James Turrell Museum

    Colomé Bodega boasts this stunning museum designed by artist James Turrell that features a permanent exhibition of six of his works. These are utterly…

  • Q

    Quilmes

    Dating from about AD 1000, Quilmes was a complex indigenous urban settlement that occupied about 30 hectares and housed as many as 5000 people. The…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Los Cardones

    Flanking the winding RP 33 from Salta to Cachi across the Cuesta del Obispo, this park takes its name from the cardón (candelabra cactus), the park’s…

  • M

    Museo del Cablecarril

    This old cable-car station documents the extraordinary engineering and mining project that created modern Chilecito at the beginning of the 20th century…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Salta & the Andean Northwest.

  • See

    Los Seismiles

    West of Fiambalá, the paved road winds through the high desert, past picturesque red rock escarpments known as the Quebrada Angosturas, and into some…

  • See

    Parque Nacional Talampaya

    The spectacular rock formations and canyons of this dusty desert national park are evidence of the erosive creativity of water. The sandstone cliffs are…

  • See

    Angastaco Natural Monument

    Just south of Angastaco, the rutted earthen highway that is RN 40 weaves through surrealist rock formations that are unofficially called the Angastaco…

  • See

    Serranía de Hornocal

    Located 25km east of Humahuaca, this jagged row of rock 'teeth' offers utterly spectacular colors. Tours run here but it's drivable in a normal car with…

  • See

    James Turrell Museum

    Colomé Bodega boasts this stunning museum designed by artist James Turrell that features a permanent exhibition of six of his works. These are utterly…

  • See

    Quilmes

    Dating from about AD 1000, Quilmes was a complex indigenous urban settlement that occupied about 30 hectares and housed as many as 5000 people. The…

  • See

    Parque Nacional Los Cardones

    Flanking the winding RP 33 from Salta to Cachi across the Cuesta del Obispo, this park takes its name from the cardón (candelabra cactus), the park’s…

  • See

    Museo del Cablecarril

    This old cable-car station documents the extraordinary engineering and mining project that created modern Chilecito at the beginning of the 20th century…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Salta & the Andean Northwest

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.