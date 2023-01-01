Centro Cultural del Bicentenario

This excellent cultural center is an airy, modern space housing three museums, all imaginatively displayed; the highlight is the anthropological collection, with an array of indigenous ceramics, jewelry and flutes. Fossils of mastodons and glyptodonts, extinct creatures that somewhat resembled large armadillos, also impress. The sparsely labeled historical museum is set around the attractive patio of Santiago’s noblest building, and is focused on Argentina's independence movement. The top-floor art gallery features good temporary exhibitions. All information is in Spanish.

The downstairs cafe is a popular meeting place, does good coffee and is a pleasant air-conditioned retreat from the Santiago heat.