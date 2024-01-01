Parque Aguirre

Salta & the Andean Northwest

This enormous eucalypt- and casuarina-filled riverside area has free campgrounds, a swimming pool and a costanera (riverside road). It’s a fine place for a wander, with plenty to keep the kids entertained, and has a few confiterías (cafes offering light meals) and bars. Avoid the disgraceful, neglected zoo, scheduled for closure but dragging on.

