This enormous eucalypt- and casuarina-filled riverside area has free campgrounds, a swimming pool and a costanera (riverside road). It’s a fine place for a wander, with plenty to keep the kids entertained, and has a few confiterías (cafes offering light meals) and bars. Avoid the disgraceful, neglected zoo, scheduled for closure but dragging on.
Parque Aguirre
Salta & the Andean Northwest
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Centro Cultural del Bicentenario
0.58 MILES
This excellent cultural center is an airy, modern space housing three museums, all imaginatively displayed; the highlight is the anthropological…
Nearby Salta & the Andean Northwest attractions
1. Centro Cultural del Bicentenario
0.58 MILES
This excellent cultural center is an airy, modern space housing three museums, all imaginatively displayed; the highlight is the anthropological…