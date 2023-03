Located 5km southwest of Cafayate along the road to Río Colorado (it’s signposted ‘Mounier’), this small, organic and friendly winery has a fabulous position at the foot of jagged hills. Tours depart hourly from 10am to 4:30pm. Tastings include four wines. The kitchen also serves empanadas (AR$18) and picada platters (AR$250). Grape-picking day in March – when volunteers are welcome – is lots of fun.