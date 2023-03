This private museum’s collection was left by enthusiastic archaeologist Rodolfo Bravo and merits a visit. Sourced mostly from grave sites within a 30km radius of Cafayate, the excellent array of ceramics, from the black and gray wares of the Candelaria and Aguada cultures to late Diaguita and Inca pottery, are well displayed across two rooms. While there’s not much explanation, the material speaks for itself. It closes for an hour for lunch in summer.