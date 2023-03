An atmospheric boutique winery set at the end of a dusty desert road with cacti on one side and vineyards on the other. It makes 250,000 bottles of wine here each year, most stored in oak barrels in a wine cave cooled by running canals. The winery has been at it for a while: its malbec is picked from century-old vines, and it does a nice 80-20 blend of malbec and cabernet.

Try its dry malbec rosé, under the Coquena label. Tastings are always available, but service can be frosty.