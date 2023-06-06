Cafayate

Cafayate, Argentina

Argentina’s second center for quality wine production, Cafayate is a popular tourist destination but still has a tranquil small-town feel. It’s good-looking territory, with the green of the vines backed by soaring mountains beyond, and is one of northwest Argentina’s most seductive destinations. With a selection of excellent accommodations for every budget, and several wineries – from boutique upstarts to burly behemoths – to visit in and around town, it invites an extended stay.

  • Finca las Nubes

    Finca las Nubes

    Cafayate

    Located 5km southwest of Cafayate along the road to Río Colorado (it’s signposted ‘Mounier’), this small, organic and friendly winery has a fabulous…

  • San Pedro Yacochuya

    San Pedro Yacochuya

    Cafayate

    An atmospheric boutique winery set at the end of a dusty desert road with cacti on one side and vineyards on the other. It makes 250,000 bottles of wine…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    Cafayate

    This private museum’s collection was left by enthusiastic archaeologist Rodolfo Bravo and merits a visit. Sourced mostly from grave sites within a 30km…

  • El Porvenir

    El Porvenir

    Cafayate

    This well-run family bodega has recently been taken over by the 30-something daughter, who knows how to keep good torrontés from touching corrupting oak …

  • Museo de la Vid y El Vino

    Museo de la Vid y El Vino

    Cafayate

    This impressive museum gives a good introduction to the area’s wine industry. The atmospheric first section, which deals with the viticultural side – the…

  • Piattelli

    Piattelli

    Cafayate

    Built as if money and space were no object, this upscale, over-the-top, US-owned winery is 3km from Cafayate. Tours show you three levels of relatively…

  • Domingo Molino

    Domingo Molino

    Cafayate

    A small producer, perched on a gorgeous hillside overlooking the verdant valley, backed by rugged mountains, with vineyards cascading down the slopes. It…

  • Bodega El Esteco

    Bodega El Esteco

    Cafayate

    This corporate affair on the northern edge of Cafayate is a smart and attractive winery producing some of the region’s best wines. All tours include a…

