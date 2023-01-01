Casa de la Independencia

Students and families descend from far and wide to visit this late-colonial mansion where a collection of Unitarist lawyers and clerics declared Argentina’s independence from Spain on July 9, 1816. Portraits of the signatories line the walls of the room where the deed was done, and outside, in the courtyard, you'll find a bronze relief of the original declaración. There’s plenty of information in Spanish on the lead-up to this seismic event, and free guided tours are available hourly.

There’s usually a sound-and-light show nightly, although at research time the show was suspended for technical reasons. If the show is running, come to the museum between 11am and 6pm to get your free ticket, as there is limited space available.