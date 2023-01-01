Catedral Metropolitana

Tucumán's neoclassical cathedral is a handsome presence on Plaza Independencia, and has a Doric facade with a pediment depicting the Exodus. Curiously, Moses is receiving bunches of grapes in the desert; a reference to the fertility of Tucumán's surrounding area. The interior has a petite wooden choir, cheerily alive ceiling paintings and a canvas of the Annunciation behind the altar. Despite its glamour, it remains a hard-working church, with Mass held each morning (8am), at midday (noon) and at night (8:30pm).