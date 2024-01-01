Museo Folclórico Provincial

Salta & the Andean Northwest

LoginSave

Occupying a colonial house, this small but pleasant museum features a modest collection of traditional gaucho gear, indigenous musical instruments (check out the armadillo charangos), weavings and pottery. There was a room on local singer Mercedes Sosa, one of Argentina's finest vocalists, at the time of research.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Casa de la Independencia

    Casa de la Independencia

    0.22 MILES

    Students and families descend from far and wide to visit this late-colonial mansion where a collection of Unitarist lawyers and clerics declared Argentina…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Catedral Metropolitana

    0.14 MILES

    Tucumán's neoclassical cathedral is a handsome presence on Plaza Independencia, and has a Doric facade with a pediment depicting the Exodus. Curiously,…

  • Casa de Gobierno

    Casa de Gobierno

    0.09 MILES

    One of Tucumán's many magnificent structures, this neoclassic beauty has a Parisian quality, and you won't miss it as it's right on Plaza Independencia…

  • Casa del Obispo Colombres

    Casa del Obispo Colombres

    0.99 MILES

    In the center of Parque 9 de Julio (formerly Bishop Colombres’ El Bajo plantation), this handsome 18th-century house is a museum dedicated to the sugar…

  • Casa Padilla

    Casa Padilla

    0.07 MILES

    Alongside the Casa de Gobierno, this partly restored mid-19th-century house belonged to provincial governor José Frías (1792–1874), then to his mayor son…

View more attractions

Nearby Salta & the Andean Northwest attractions

1. Casa Padilla

0.07 MILES

Alongside the Casa de Gobierno, this partly restored mid-19th-century house belonged to provincial governor José Frías (1792–1874), then to his mayor son…

2. Casa de Gobierno

0.09 MILES

One of Tucumán's many magnificent structures, this neoclassic beauty has a Parisian quality, and you won't miss it as it's right on Plaza Independencia…

3. Catedral Metropolitana

0.14 MILES

Tucumán's neoclassical cathedral is a handsome presence on Plaza Independencia, and has a Doric facade with a pediment depicting the Exodus. Curiously,…

4. Casa de la Independencia

0.22 MILES

Students and families descend from far and wide to visit this late-colonial mansion where a collection of Unitarist lawyers and clerics declared Argentina…

5. Casa del Obispo Colombres

0.99 MILES

In the center of Parque 9 de Julio (formerly Bishop Colombres’ El Bajo plantation), this handsome 18th-century house is a museum dedicated to the sugar…