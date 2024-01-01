Occupying a colonial house, this small but pleasant museum features a modest collection of traditional gaucho gear, indigenous musical instruments (check out the armadillo charangos), weavings and pottery. There was a room on local singer Mercedes Sosa, one of Argentina's finest vocalists, at the time of research.
Museo Folclórico Provincial
Salta & the Andean Northwest
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.22 MILES
Students and families descend from far and wide to visit this late-colonial mansion where a collection of Unitarist lawyers and clerics declared Argentina…
0.14 MILES
Tucumán's neoclassical cathedral is a handsome presence on Plaza Independencia, and has a Doric facade with a pediment depicting the Exodus. Curiously,…
0.09 MILES
One of Tucumán's many magnificent structures, this neoclassic beauty has a Parisian quality, and you won't miss it as it's right on Plaza Independencia…
0.99 MILES
In the center of Parque 9 de Julio (formerly Bishop Colombres’ El Bajo plantation), this handsome 18th-century house is a museum dedicated to the sugar…
0.07 MILES
Alongside the Casa de Gobierno, this partly restored mid-19th-century house belonged to provincial governor José Frías (1792–1874), then to his mayor son…
Nearby Salta & the Andean Northwest attractions
