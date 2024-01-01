Casa del Obispo Colombres

Salta & the Andean Northwest

In the center of Parque 9 de Julio (formerly Bishop Colombres’ El Bajo plantation), this handsome 18th-century house is a museum dedicated to the sugar industry. It was set up by Colombres, an important figure in the independence movement. Information panels are translated into English.

