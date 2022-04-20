This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
Recoleta & Barrio Norte
It's easy to see how Buenos Aires could be called the Paris of the South in this grand neighborhood. Recoleta is where the rich live in luxury apartments and mansions while spending their free time sipping coffee at elegant cafes and shopping in expensive boutiques. Full of lush parks, grand monuments, art galleries, French architecture and wide avenues, Recoleta is also famous for its cemetery.
Explore Recoleta & Barrio Norte
See
Cementerio de la Recoleta
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
See
Centro Cultural Recoleta
Part of the original Franciscan convent and alongside its namesake church and cemetery, this excellent cultural center houses a variety of facilities,…
See
Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar
The centerpiece of this gleaming white colonial church, built by Franciscans in 1732, is a Peruvian altar adorned with silver from Argentina’s northwest…
See
Floralis Genérica
This gargantuan flower sculpture, located in the center of Plaza Naciones Unidas, is the inspired creation of architect Eduardo Catalano, who designed and…
See
Palais de Glace
Housed in an unusual circular building that was once an ice-skating rink and a tango hall (happily not at once, however), the spacious Palais de Glace now…
See
Museo Participativo de Ciencias
This hands-on science museum designed with children in mind has interactive displays with plenty of levers to pull and buttons to press. A great place for…
See
Facultad de Ingeniería
This neo-Gothic building (1912), designed by Uruguayan architect Arturo Prins, is an architectural landmark.
