Recoleta & Barrio Norte

It's easy to see how Buenos Aires could be called the Paris of the South in this grand neighborhood. Recoleta is where the rich live in luxury apartments and mansions while spending their free time sipping coffee at elegant cafes and shopping in expensive boutiques. Full of lush parks, grand monuments, art galleries, French architecture and wide avenues, Recoleta is also famous for its cemetery.

Explore Recoleta & Barrio Norte

  • Cementerio de la Recoleta

    This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…

  • C

    Centro Cultural Recoleta

    Part of the original Franciscan convent and alongside its namesake church and cemetery, this excellent cultural center houses a variety of facilities,…

  • B

    Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar

    The centerpiece of this gleaming white colonial church, built by Franciscans in 1732, is a Peruvian altar adorned with silver from Argentina’s northwest…

  • F

    Floralis Genérica

    This gargantuan flower sculpture, located in the center of Plaza Naciones Unidas, is the inspired creation of architect Eduardo Catalano, who designed and…

  • P

    Palais de Glace

    Housed in an unusual circular building that was once an ice-skating rink and a tango hall (happily not at once, however), the spacious Palais de Glace now…

  • M

    Museo Participativo de Ciencias

    This hands-on science museum designed with children in mind has interactive displays with plenty of levers to pull and buttons to press. A great place for…

  • F

    Facultad de Ingeniería

    This neo-Gothic building (1912), designed by Uruguayan architect Arturo Prins, is an architectural landmark.

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Recoleta & Barrio Norte.

