Parque Nacional Calilegua is an accessible, beautiful, biodiverse park that stretches up the Serranía de Calilegua range to peaks offering boundless views above the forest and across the Chaco to the east.

There's a spectacular 22km road that winds through the park, ascending from 550m to 1700m and taking you through the three types of forest that characterize the park's different altitude layers. Along this road are trailheads for 10 marked hikes, from 10-minute strolls to tough descents down to river level. The best places for bird- and mammal-watching are near the stream courses in the early morning or late afternoon. Most trailheads are within easy walking distance of the park entrance. Rangers offer guiding services on the longer trails.

