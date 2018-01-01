Welcome to Cachi
Day Tour of Cachi and Calchaquí Valleys from Salta
After pickup at your central Salta hotel, travel in a minibus with a bilingual guide through distinct landscapes, including Laurel´s Gorge and Escoipe Gorge before arriving at Bishop's Cliff to enjoy a panoramic view of the Enchanted Valley.Continue to the Mill Stone, at 11,102 feet (3,384 meters) and the highest spot on the route trip, before crossing Los Cardones National Park via part of an ancient Incan road. Arrive in Cachi to take in panoramic views including a group of peaks called Nevado de Cachi and the picturesque town of Payogasta. In Cachi, visit the Archaeological Museum and the church before returning to Salta.
Calchaquí Valley Day Trip to Cachi from Salta
Your day trip begins with hotel pickup in Salta. Settle into your seat for the 5- to 6.5-hour drive through the stunning scenery of the Calchaquí Valley and listen to your guide's informative commentary en route to Cachi. (Drive time varies depending on the weather and how long you spend at the various stops along the way). Start by heading south through the Lerma Valley, past the towns of El Carril and Chicoana. After a 20-minute photo op at Puente Malcante (Malcante Bridge), continue along Route 33 through two gorges — Quebrada de los Laureles and Quebrada de Escoipe — where you’ll stop at a mirador (viewpoint) for another look with your guide. Stop again at Cuesta del Obispo (Bishop’s Slope), a viewpoint on a curvy road with panoramic vistas of the corn fields and fruit trees of the Enchanted Valley, before reaching Piedra del Molino (Millstone), a rock landmark 11,100 feet (3,384 meters) above sea level — your highest point on the trip. Enjoy another 20- to 30-minute break to soak up the spectacular mountain views, and then continue to a point overlooking the Nevado de Cachi, a range of snowcapped mountains. In the town of Payogasta you have a 1-hour break to enjoy lunch at a local restaurant (own expense) or eat your packed lunch if you brought one with you. Finally, arrive in the village of Cachi, where you have one hour of free time to explore the village at your leisure. Admire its historical architecture, from the whitewashed adobe homes to the 16th-century church, a National Historic Monument, and visit the Archeological Museum (Museo Arqueológico) to see its collection of artifacts from this region, some dating back 10,000 years (optional; entrance at own expense). Afterward, meet up with your guide for the return drive to Salta. The approximate 3.5- to 4-hour route takes you through Los Cardones National Park (Parque Nacional Los Cardones), which you’ll cross via the Recta del Tin Tin, a 7.5-mile (12-km) stretch of straight road, whose exact origins are unknown. Many believe that the Incas built the original thoroughfare, which lies at an elevation of 9,800 feet (3,000 meters), using a series of fires to create the alignment. Stop for about 20 minutes, and then continue back to Salta, where your day trip ends with hotel drop-off.
2-Day Tour to Las Pailas, Los Colorados and La Poma from Cachi
The adventure begins with a visit to the archaeological site Las Pailas. Visit the base of the Nevado de Cachi fascinating. In the afternoon we head towards the immense natural reserve created to protect the cacti on a walk through the RP 42 from where you can appreciate nature in different sections of the park. The next day, after a morning outdoor activity, we head towards La Poma in a unique way. From La Poma we reach to see the Nevado de Acay.
3-Day Tour of Cachi, Laguna Brealito and National Park Los Cardones
Day 1: Cachi - Valle HermosoA visit with a local guide through the village of Cachi will start the tour. In the afternoon, a ride on ATVs in the vicinity of the village of Cachi.Itinerary of the day:10:00am: City Tour of Cachi1:00pm: Lunch3:00pm: Excursion in ATV6:00pm: Free timeDay 2: Laguna BrealitoThe next day we get ready to go on an excursion to the Laguna de Brealito, where you'll enjoy one of the best views in height to the cactus. It is an amazing place with natural beauty still unexplored.Itinerary of the day:3:00pm: Excursion to Laguna de Brealito8:00pm: Return to Cachi8:30pm: Transfer to hotelDay 3: National Park Los CardonesFinally, the third day visit the National Park Los Cardones, a reserve created exclusively to protect the cacti. Inside the park we will cycle for approximately 2-hour.Early in the afternoon we will go back to Cachi where lunch will end our adventure.Itinerary of the day:8:00am: Departure to the National Park Los Cardones9:00am: Cycling Tour12:00pm: Return by vehicle to Cachi1:00pm: Lunch at Cachi2:00pm: End of the tour
Acsibi Caves Full-Day Tour from Cachi
Just 37 kilometers from the town of Cachi, are the Acsibi Caves.On the first part of our journey, we get on a 4x4 royal estates and cross the dry riverbed Montenieva down to the mouth of the canyon where we can no longer continue with the vehicle due to the geography of the land.Then we make a trekking adventure to reach the reddish Acsibi Caves.The incredible caves dazzles all visitors. We go into the caves to appreciate the walls thereof and the way in which the light tinges its immense walls. The total length of the circuit is 110 kilometers.
Trekking al Torreon
08:00 hsÃÂ Salida en VehÃÂculo desde Cachi por Ruta Nacional NÃÂº 40 08:15 hsÃÂ Llegada al cruce, empalme con RP NÃÂº 33, (altura cruce de Payogasta) 08:50 hsÃÂ PreparaciÃÂ³n y equipamiento del grupo, charla previa de seguridad y logÃÂstica 09:00 hsÃÂ Comienzo del Trekking, en mirador fotogrÃÂ¡fico. 09:45 hsÃÂ Parada tÃÂ©cnica en mirador fotogrÃÂ¡fico ContinuaciÃÂ³n de la actividad Trekking 10:30 hsÃÂ Parada tÃÂ©cnica en mirador fotogrÃÂ¡fico, ÃÂ abastecimiento de bebidas. 10:45 hsÃÂ ContinuaciÃÂ³n de la actividad Trekking 11:45 hsÃÂ Llegada a Finca El Candado limite Pque. Nac. Los Cardones ÃÂ 12:00 hsÃÂ Ascenso a miradores, abastecimiento de bebidas. 12:45 hsÃÂ Parada para el Pic-Nic (almuerzo a la canasta) 13:10 hsÃÂ ContinuaciÃÂ³n de la actividad Trekking 16:30 hsÃÂ Arribo hacia el paraje El Maray, abastecimiento de bebidas y merienda 18:00 hsÃÂ Arribo a Cachi. Fin de nuestros servicios