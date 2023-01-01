Museo Nacional Ferroviario

Train enthusiasts won't want to miss this museum dedicated to the history of Argentina's railway network. Exhibits include porcelain from the presidential train, a classy cafe car, a collection of ornate train toilets and sinks dating from the 1870s, model trains, evocative old photographs and even the table where President Perón signed the decree that nationalized the railways in 1948.

The museum, which underwent major renovations in 2019, is located in a warehouse once used to store wool brought in by rail from the provinces before it was shipped overseas.