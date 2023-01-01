Once the private residence of José C Paz – founder of the newspaper La Prensa – this opulent, French-style palace (1909) is the city's grandest. Inside are ornate rooms with marble walls, salons gilded in real gold and halls boasting beautiful wood-tiled floors. The pièce de résistance is the circular grand hall with mosaic floors, marble details and a stained-glass cupola. Nearly all materials came from Europe and were then assembled here.

Today, Palacio Paz is part of the Circulo Militar complex and is home to a private club for retired military officers. It's only available for visits by reservation and with a minimum of four people. You can also visit the Museo de Armas in the basement, and be sure to look for the Paz family tomb at Recoleta Cemetery.

