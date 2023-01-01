Palacio San Martín

This impressive art nouveau mansion (1912) is actually three independent buildings around a courtyard. It was designed by Alejandro Christophersen for the powerful Anchorena family and later became the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry; today it’s used mostly for official purposes. The only way to see inside is on a free guided tour in Spanish. E-mail (visitaspsm@mrecic.gov.ar) or call to make a reservation.

There is also a small museum on-site displaying pre-Columbian artifacts from the northwest, which can be visited with a guide by appointment only.