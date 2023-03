This maze-like museum, in the basement of Palacio Paz, exhibits a frighteningly large collection of over 3500 bazookas, grenade launchers, cannons, machine guns, muskets, pistols, armor, lances and swords; even the gas mask for a combat horse is on display. The evolution of rifles and handguns is thoroughly documented, and there’s a small but impressive Japanese weapons room. Those with an interest in such things won't want to miss it.