Torre Monumental

Standing prominently across from Plaza San Martín, this 76m-high clock tower was a donation from the city’s British community in 1916 and built with materials shipped over from England. The tower is only open to the public on occasional free guided tours; check www.ba.tours for upcoming dates.

  • Palacio Barolo is a landmark office building, located at Avenida de Mayo in the Monserrat neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Shutterstock ID 444490156; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: hub 444490156

    Palacio Barolo

    1.38 MILES

    One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…

  • High angle view of "Teatro Col?n" (Spanish for Columbus Theatre) at twilight.Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Teatro Colón

    0.81 MILES

    Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…

  • Performing Arts Center- Centro Cultural Kirchner-, Buenos Aires Argentina; Shutterstock ID 344128679; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Centro Cultural Kirchner

    0.85 MILES

    It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…

  • General Belgrano's statue and Casa Rosada

    Casa Rosada

    1.13 MILES

    The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…

  • Downtown Buenos Aires parks in the Palermo neighborhood known as Palermo Woods; Shutterstock ID 375736465; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Parque 3 de Febrero

    2.83 MILES

    This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…

  • Cabildo de Buenos Aires, Plaza de Mayo

    Plaza de Mayo

    1.12 MILES

    Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…

  • La Recoleta Cemetery

    Cementerio de la Recoleta

    1.1 MILES

    This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…

  • Interior of Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes (National Museum of Fine Arts).

    Museo Benito Quinquela Martín

    3.29 MILES

    Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…

Nearby Buenos Aires attractions

1. Monumento a los Caídos de Malvinas

0.11 MILES

On the downhill side of Plaza San Martín you’ll see the Monumento a los Caídos de Malvinas, a memorial to the 649 soldiers who died in the Falklands War …

2. Plaza San Martín

0.21 MILES

French landscape architect Carlos Thays designed the leafy Plaza San Martín, which is surrounded by some of Buenos Aires’ most impressive public buildings…

3. Edificio Kavanagh

0.23 MILES

A feisty Irishwoman funded the construction of this handsome art deco–style apartment building, which was the tallest skyscraper in Latin America at the…

4. Basílica de Santísimo Sacramento

0.24 MILES

In the shadow of the Kavanagh building is this French-style church built by the Anchorena family in 1916. Inside, check out the original tiled floor,…

5. Palacio San Martín

0.27 MILES

This impressive art nouveau mansion (1912) is actually three independent buildings around a courtyard. It was designed by Alejandro Christophersen for the…

6. Museo Nacional Ferroviario

0.29 MILES

Train enthusiasts won't want to miss this museum dedicated to the history of Argentina's railway network. Exhibits include porcelain from the presidential…

7. Palacio Haedo

0.32 MILES

On an odd triangular block at the corner of Florida and Santa Fe, the neo-Gothic Palacio Haedo was the mansion of the Haedo family at the turn of the 19th…

8. Museo de Armas

0.33 MILES

This maze-like museum, in the basement of Palacio Paz, exhibits a frighteningly large collection of over 3500 bazookas, grenade launchers, cannons,…