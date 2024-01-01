This marble fountain dating from 1903 by the controversial Argentine sculptor Lola Mora was originally intended for Plaza de Mayo, but was considered distasteful and placed instead in a less prominent location, on the corner of Av Alem and Perón. It was later moved to its current location in Puerto Madero.
Fuente de las Nereidas
Puerto Madero
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.71 MILES
One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
1.84 MILES
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
1.14 MILES
It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…
0.96 MILES
The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…
4.62 MILES
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
1.05 MILES
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
2.84 MILES
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
1.52 MILES
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
Nearby Puerto Madero attractions
1. Reserva Ecológica Costanera Sur
0.02 MILES
The beautifully marshy land of this sprawling waterfront nature reserve is a popular site for weekend picnics, walks and bike rides (rental kiosks line…
0.48 MILES
This very large, airy art space – in a beautifully renovated flour mill – highlights the contemporary dreams of local and international artists and…
0.63 MILES
This neoclassical building is the engineering school for the Universidad de Buenos Aires. It was originally built for the Fundación Eva Perón and is an…
0.74 MILES
Over 23,000 Argentine naval cadets and officers have trained aboard this 85m sailing vessel, which traveled around the world 37 times between 1899 and…
0.78 MILES
The striking Puente de la Mujer is Puerto Madero’s signature monument. Unveiled in 2001, this gleaming white structure spans Dique 3 and resembles a sharp…
0.81 MILES
Towering above the Casa Rosada, just south of Parque Colón on Av Colón, is the army headquarters at the Edificio Libertador, the real locus of Argentine…
0.83 MILES
Built in 1881, this building was where Argentinian money was minted until 1944. It now contains military archives.
0.83 MILES
This small museum is housed in the former accommodations block of the electricity plant that is now the Usina del Arte. It contains the original posters …