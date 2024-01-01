Fuente de las Nereidas

Puerto Madero

This marble fountain dating from 1903 by the controversial Argentine sculptor Lola Mora was originally intended for Plaza de Mayo, but was considered distasteful and placed instead in a less prominent location, on the corner of Av Alem and Perón. It was later moved to its current location in Puerto Madero.

