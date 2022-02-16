Though the affluent and largely residential northern neighborhoods of Belgrano and Nuñez don't feature on most travelers' itineraries, they are home to a number of worthwhile museums, parks and plazas, as well as a pleasant weekend market, that make for a great day trip. The Costanera Norte on the river's edge provides open spaces where you can walk next to the water as well as a number of attractions – including a kitschy religious theme park and a water park – that may appeal to families.