©Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

Belgrano, Nuñez & the Costanera Norte

Though the affluent and largely residential northern neighborhoods of Belgrano and Nuñez don't feature on most travelers' itineraries, they are home to a number of worthwhile museums, parks and plazas, as well as a pleasant weekend market, that make for a great day trip. The Costanera Norte on the river's edge provides open spaces where you can walk next to the water as well as a number of attractions – including a kitschy religious theme park and a water park – that may appeal to families.

Explore Belgrano, Nuñez & the Costanera Norte

  • S

    Sitio de Memoria ESMA

    The former naval campus known as the ESMA is the most notorious of some 600 secret detention centers in Argentina, where during the military dictatorship…

  • T

    Tierra Santa

    This wonderfully tacky 'Holy Land' theme park is roughly based on Jerusalem. Though many people who visit are devout Catholics, others go for the kitschy…

  • M

    Museo Casa de Yrurtia

    Reclusive Rogelio Yrurtia (1879–1950), best known for his sculpture Canto al Trabajo on Plazoleta Olazábal in San Telmo, designed this neocolonial…

  • E

    Espacio Memoria y Derechos Humanos

    Human rights groups estimate that during the military dictatorship of 1976 to 1983 up to 30,000 people were 'disappeared' by the state: kidnapped and…

  • P

    Parque de la Memoria

    On the edge of the river on the Costanera Norte is this landscaped park and gallery that serves as a memorial to the victims of the military dictatorships…

  • M

    Museo Larreta

    Hispanophile novelist Enrique Larreta (1875–1961) resided in this elegant colonial-style house opposite Plaza Belgrano that now displays his private art…

  • C

    Casa Por La Identidad

    This building at the Espacio Memoria y Derechos Humanos has photographs and explanatory texts (in Spanish) that celebrate the work of the Abuelas …

  • M

    Museo Malvinas

    This well-executed museum, opened by Cristina Kirchner in 2014, is dedicated to the history of the Islas Malvinas (Falkland Islands) and Argentina's claim…

  • M

    Museo Histórico Sarmiento

    This museum at Plaza Belgrano contains memorabilia relating to Domingo F Sarmiento, one of Argentina's most celebrated presidents, diplomats and educators…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Belgrano, Nuñez & the Costanera Norte.

  • See

    Sitio de Memoria ESMA

    The former naval campus known as the ESMA is the most notorious of some 600 secret detention centers in Argentina, where during the military dictatorship…

  • See

    Tierra Santa

    This wonderfully tacky 'Holy Land' theme park is roughly based on Jerusalem. Though many people who visit are devout Catholics, others go for the kitschy…

  • See

    Museo Casa de Yrurtia

    Reclusive Rogelio Yrurtia (1879–1950), best known for his sculpture Canto al Trabajo on Plazoleta Olazábal in San Telmo, designed this neocolonial…

  • See

    Espacio Memoria y Derechos Humanos

    Human rights groups estimate that during the military dictatorship of 1976 to 1983 up to 30,000 people were 'disappeared' by the state: kidnapped and…

  • See

    Parque de la Memoria

    On the edge of the river on the Costanera Norte is this landscaped park and gallery that serves as a memorial to the victims of the military dictatorships…

  • See

    Museo Larreta

    Hispanophile novelist Enrique Larreta (1875–1961) resided in this elegant colonial-style house opposite Plaza Belgrano that now displays his private art…

  • See

    Casa Por La Identidad

    This building at the Espacio Memoria y Derechos Humanos has photographs and explanatory texts (in Spanish) that celebrate the work of the Abuelas …

  • See

    Museo Malvinas

    This well-executed museum, opened by Cristina Kirchner in 2014, is dedicated to the history of the Islas Malvinas (Falkland Islands) and Argentina's claim…

  • See

    Museo Histórico Sarmiento

    This museum at Plaza Belgrano contains memorabilia relating to Domingo F Sarmiento, one of Argentina's most celebrated presidents, diplomats and educators…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Belgrano, Nuñez & the Costanera Norte

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.