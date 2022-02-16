The former naval campus known as the ESMA is the most notorious of some 600 secret detention centers in Argentina, where during the military dictatorship…
Belgrano, Nuñez & the Costanera Norte
Though the affluent and largely residential northern neighborhoods of Belgrano and Nuñez don't feature on most travelers' itineraries, they are home to a number of worthwhile museums, parks and plazas, as well as a pleasant weekend market, that make for a great day trip. The Costanera Norte on the river's edge provides open spaces where you can walk next to the water as well as a number of attractions – including a kitschy religious theme park and a water park – that may appeal to families.
Explore Belgrano, Nuñez & the Costanera Norte
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Belgrano, Nuñez & the Costanera Norte.
See
Sitio de Memoria ESMA
The former naval campus known as the ESMA is the most notorious of some 600 secret detention centers in Argentina, where during the military dictatorship…
See
Tierra Santa
This wonderfully tacky 'Holy Land' theme park is roughly based on Jerusalem. Though many people who visit are devout Catholics, others go for the kitschy…
See
Museo Casa de Yrurtia
Reclusive Rogelio Yrurtia (1879–1950), best known for his sculpture Canto al Trabajo on Plazoleta Olazábal in San Telmo, designed this neocolonial…
See
Espacio Memoria y Derechos Humanos
Human rights groups estimate that during the military dictatorship of 1976 to 1983 up to 30,000 people were 'disappeared' by the state: kidnapped and…
See
Parque de la Memoria
On the edge of the river on the Costanera Norte is this landscaped park and gallery that serves as a memorial to the victims of the military dictatorships…
See
Museo Larreta
Hispanophile novelist Enrique Larreta (1875–1961) resided in this elegant colonial-style house opposite Plaza Belgrano that now displays his private art…
See
Casa Por La Identidad
This building at the Espacio Memoria y Derechos Humanos has photographs and explanatory texts (in Spanish) that celebrate the work of the Abuelas …
See
Museo Malvinas
This well-executed museum, opened by Cristina Kirchner in 2014, is dedicated to the history of the Islas Malvinas (Falkland Islands) and Argentina's claim…
See
Museo Histórico Sarmiento
This museum at Plaza Belgrano contains memorabilia relating to Domingo F Sarmiento, one of Argentina's most celebrated presidents, diplomats and educators…
